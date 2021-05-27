Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,120 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.07% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $9,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,616,534,000 after acquiring an additional 941,208 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,057,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $124,745,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,729,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% in the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 969,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,487,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $97.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.67. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.58 and a 52-week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,439 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

