Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $54.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.50. Capri has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.21.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. OTR Global upgraded Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Capri from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.95.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

