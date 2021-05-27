Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06, Zacks reports. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. Pure Storage updated its Q2 2022 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Pure Storage has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $29.53. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.42.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

