Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Capital Southwest has raised its dividend payment by 126.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.76 million. As a group, analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

