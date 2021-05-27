Tidal Finance (TIDAL) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $82,574.00

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $5.77 million and approximately $82,574.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00084899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00018404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.20 or 0.00989935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,886.57 or 0.09710762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00092817 BTC.

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

