BTIG Research Begins Coverage on COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CMPS. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, COMPASS Pathways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

COMPASS Pathways stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,380. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. Analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 5,019.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 26.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

