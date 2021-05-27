DAOstack (GEN) Market Cap Hits $4.58 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. DAOstack has a market cap of $4.58 million and $19,536.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0945 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,054.70 or 1.00078409 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00037509 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00009063 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00091881 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001116 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000696 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000134 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

