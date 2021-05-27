Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) VP Blasio Riccardo Di Sells 4,941 Shares

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $365,041.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,874,272.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CVLT opened at $75.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.72. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $76.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.18.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 315,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVLT shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

