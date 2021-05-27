Small Love Potion Reaches Market Cap of $92.21 Million (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 66.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Small Love Potion has traded up 34.5% against the dollar. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $92.21 million and $92.12 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00084899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00018404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $396.20 or 0.00989935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,886.57 or 0.09710762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00092817 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

SLP is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 404,090,637 coins. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.