CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) and Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Critical Comparison

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) and CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.3% of Lazydays shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of CarLotz shares are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of Lazydays shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Lazydays has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarLotz has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lazydays and CarLotz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazydays 3.56% 32.69% 6.91% CarLotz N/A -31.76% -6.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lazydays and CarLotz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazydays 0 0 3 0 3.00 CarLotz 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lazydays currently has a consensus price target of $22.33, suggesting a potential downside of 4.11%. CarLotz has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 258.74%. Given CarLotz’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CarLotz is more favorable than Lazydays.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lazydays and CarLotz’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazydays $817.11 million 0.31 $29.12 million $1.56 14.93 CarLotz $118.63 million 4.28 -$3.54 million ($2.27) -1.97

Lazydays has higher revenue and earnings than CarLotz. CarLotz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lazydays, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lazydays beats CarLotz on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. In addition, the company arranges financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources; and offers various third-party protection insurance plans and services to the purchasers of its RVs. It operates dealerships locations at The Villages, Florida; Tucson, Arizona; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Loveland and Denver, Colorado. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Seffner, Florida.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc. operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers. It operates ten hubs throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southcentral, Midwest, and West Coast regions of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

