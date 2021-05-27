Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,659 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 797% compared to the typical volume of 185 put options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.90.

SRE stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $140.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.07.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

