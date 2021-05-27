Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,659 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 797% compared to the typical volume of 185 put options.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.90.
SRE stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $140.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.07.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.