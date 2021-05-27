Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) in the last few weeks:

5/27/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $180.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $180.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $150.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $180.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00.

5/7/2021 – Peloton Interactive was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “sell” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $124.00.

5/7/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $120.00 to $114.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/7/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $164.00 to $152.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $185.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $150.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $180.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Peloton Interactive was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital to a “buy” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $165.00.

5/7/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $180.00 to $135.00.

5/7/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $160.00 to $125.00.

5/7/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $160.00 to $125.00.

5/5/2021 – Peloton Interactive was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00.

4/26/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $175.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $175.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Peloton Interactive is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $160.00.

4/6/2021 – Peloton Interactive is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Peloton Interactive is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Peloton Interactive stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.00. 167,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,404,425. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.81 and a beta of 0.68. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total value of $9,407,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,724 shares in the company, valued at $9,609,925.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and sold 703,501 shares worth $75,964,502. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

