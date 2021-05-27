Symmetry Investments LP Purchases Shares of 17,500 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 153,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 22,763 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 13.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 77.7% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 9,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,526,956,000 after purchasing an additional 662,329 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HES. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.06.

NYSE:HES traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.44. 14,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,215. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.22 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.56. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $86.94.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,886,051.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 877,648 shares of company stock worth $69,584,359 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

