American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%.

AEO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.78. 145,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,009. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 275.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEO. Cowen boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $32,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,069.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $107,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,038. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

