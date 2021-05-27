62,500 Shares in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) Bought by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $8,162,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter worth $3,037,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $686,000.

OTCMKTS GMBTU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 124,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,182. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.09. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

