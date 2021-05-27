Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Brokerages predict that Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) will announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vistra’s earnings. Vistra reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vistra will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vistra.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%.

Several research analysts have commented on VST shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

VST traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.08. The company had a trading volume of 36,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088,019. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. Vistra has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke bought 30,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $127,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,096.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,310. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at about $114,870,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,118,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Vistra by 715.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,218,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,526 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 2,797.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,277,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,580 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vistra (VST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.