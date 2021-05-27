Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Short Interest Update

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 727.3% from the April 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Times Neighborhood stock remained flat at $$0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74. Times Neighborhood has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $1.62.

About Times Neighborhood

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited provides property management and other relevant services primarily to property developers, property owners and residents, and governmental authorities in the People's Republic of China. The company offers property management services for residential properties non-residential properties.

