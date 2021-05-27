Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,587 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $18,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EZU. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 93,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 104,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 97,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Shares of EZU opened at $50.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.77. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.