Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $90.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.67. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

