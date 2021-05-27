Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Sells 599 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $164,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 926.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,219,000 after acquiring an additional 562,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,373,000 after acquiring an additional 407,180 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 792,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after acquiring an additional 390,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,427,000 after acquiring an additional 321,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $132.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.17 and its 200-day moving average is $125.38. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $103.26 and a 1 year high of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.50.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,049 shares of company stock worth $8,022,841. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.