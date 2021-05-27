Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 20,661 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,661 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NIO were worth $12,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in NIO by 1,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in NIO by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NIO stock opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.17 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.89). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.73) EPS. NIO’s revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.