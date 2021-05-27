Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in FMC were worth $12,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $128,533,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,294,000 after purchasing an additional 452,341 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 974.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 355,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,819,000 after purchasing an additional 322,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 678,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,924,000 after purchasing an additional 320,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of FMC stock opened at $115.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.38. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $93.52 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

A number of research firms have commented on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.