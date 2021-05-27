GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Stake in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 79,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CATO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in The Cato by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cato during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Cato during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in The Cato by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cato by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Cato from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

NYSE:CATO opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.91 million, a P/E ratio of 95.94 and a beta of 0.94. The Cato Co. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $16.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $155.42 million during the quarter. The Cato had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 0.44%.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

