Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.44 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,380.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,294.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,996.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

