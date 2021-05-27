GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.01 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,268 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zillow Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,535. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.89, for a total value of $1,370,780.04. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,150,811.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 512,200 shares of company stock valued at $72,329,947. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $114.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 715.61 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.58. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.