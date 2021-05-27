GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.21 Million in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 88,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATCO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlas alerts:

NYSE ATCO opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Atlas Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATCO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.