Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.30

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.13, with a volume of 5224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 22.03 and a quick ratio of 22.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 86.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, Director William C. Green bought 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $59,594.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $11,901,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,628,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,871,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 794,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after buying an additional 446,444 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after acquiring an additional 373,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.