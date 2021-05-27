GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.30 Million in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,224,000 after acquiring an additional 68,258 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,144,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.63.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $1,127,211.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,010.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI opened at $141.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of -75.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.68 and a 52 week high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

