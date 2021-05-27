GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 31,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 137.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KIDS shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OrthoPediatrics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,235.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $546,155. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,911 shares of company stock worth $2,137,700. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

KIDS stock opened at $53.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $64.96.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 50.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS).

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.