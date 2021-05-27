TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Acquired by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in TC Energy by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,182,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980,186 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in TC Energy by 2,694.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,892,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $362,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,053,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in TC Energy by 1,163.3% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,320,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,248 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in TC Energy by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,202,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.40.

Shares of TRP opened at $50.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.89%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

