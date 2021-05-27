Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,271 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

ACWI stock opened at $100.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.08. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $70.67 and a 52 week high of $100.78.

