Banco Santander S.A. Lowers Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $351,057,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,435,000 after buying an additional 359,793 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,249,000 after buying an additional 315,551 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,167,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,569,000 after buying an additional 158,016 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $465.10 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.09 and a 1 year high of $495.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $468.44 and a 200 day moving average of $432.08. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

