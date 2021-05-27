Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of ISRG opened at $839.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $830.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $777.26. The company has a market cap of $99.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.53, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $543.03 and a 52-week high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,799 shares of company stock worth $34,090,835. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.