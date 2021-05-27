Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 74.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 9,705 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 24,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 161,763 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 83,693 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay stock opened at $61.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average is $56.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

