Banco Santander S.A. Raises Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $9,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 0.9% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in ResMed by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.5% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $291,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,232 shares of company stock worth $5,728,380 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $205.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.16 and a 52-week high of $224.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 65.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.18 and its 200 day moving average is $203.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

RMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.43.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.