International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd reduced its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF stock opened at $141.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $147.04. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.04%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.