Brokerages Set Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target at $57.36

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRNS shares. Sidoti raised Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Transcat from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Transcat from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd.

Get Transcat alerts:

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $363,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $2,799,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,814,897.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Transcat by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRNS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.21. 28,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,069. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.95. Transcat has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.49%. Analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.