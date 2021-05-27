Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $5.64 Million Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Infosys accounts for about 0.9% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Infosys by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 115,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 213,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 24,398 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,944,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,855,000 after acquiring an additional 187,830 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 358,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,851,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

Shares of Infosys stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.46. 16,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,390,950. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

