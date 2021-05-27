Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 19,875 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 441,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,875 shares during the period. Healthcare Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.8% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $13,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 609,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,036,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,496,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,292,000 after acquiring an additional 575,862 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 600.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 125,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,183. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

