DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. DexCom comprises about 1.7% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $12,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 389.7% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,722 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,016,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,445,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in DexCom by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $560,668,000 after purchasing an additional 406,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter worth about $91,730,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $356.03. 3,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,090. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.99. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $456.23. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total value of $341,507.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,173 shares of company stock valued at $13,330,334 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.59.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

