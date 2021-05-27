Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for 1.2% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8,642.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,736 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PH traded up $4.21 on Thursday, hitting $309.16. 4,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,594. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $315.51 and a 200-day moving average of $290.31. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.30 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.14.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

