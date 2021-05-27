Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,226 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in AT&T by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after acquiring an additional 570,162 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $29.73. The company had a trading volume of 441,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,041,480. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.25, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

