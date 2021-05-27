Brokerages Set Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Target Price at $34.35

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.35.

Several brokerages have commented on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of ELAN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $35.70. 5,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,861,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.83. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $36.53.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 13.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 14,528 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 703,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,705,000 after purchasing an additional 28,836 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

