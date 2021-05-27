AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AB. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 2.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 2.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 36,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 15.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AB traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.04. 2,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,493. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $46.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

