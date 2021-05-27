Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after purchasing an additional 151,491 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,465,000 after purchasing an additional 208,903 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,931,000 after buying an additional 239,948 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $386.53. 146,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,114,251. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $381.64 and its 200 day moving average is $356.18. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $272.77 and a fifty-two week high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

