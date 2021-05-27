Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,226 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 85,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $29.73. 441,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,041,480. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.65. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.27 billion, a PE ratio of -85.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

