Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Corning accounts for about 1.2% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Corning by 6.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,919,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the period. TCF National Bank boosted its stake in Corning by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 53,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,204,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,106 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 4,707 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $200,141.64. Also, CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $1,742,525.50. Insiders sold a total of 70,371,735 shares of company stock worth $3,060,356,423 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.97. 31,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,026,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.63. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

