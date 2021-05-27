Wrapped BNB Market Capitalization Reaches $2.64 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 27th. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $2.64 billion and approximately $1.15 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for $384.76 or 0.00958530 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00060278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.38 or 0.00344729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.93 or 0.00181685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00036418 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.40 or 0.00815624 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,863,525 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

