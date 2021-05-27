Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.200-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $277 million-$285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.71 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on CERT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.40.

Shares of Certara stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.72. 1,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,293. Certara has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. Certara’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Certara stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 1,297.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Certara were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

