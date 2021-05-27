QLC Chain Hits Market Cap of $10.06 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0419 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $10.06 million and $624,257.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00060278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.38 or 0.00344729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.93 or 0.00181685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00036418 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.40 or 0.00815624 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QLCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.